Image copyright Rod Kirkpatrick/F Stop Press Image caption Red Bank has made clay products for royal and historic buildings

A company which has made chimney pots for royal and historic buildings is celebrating its 100th anniversary.

Red Bank, in Measham, Leicestershire, has been building chimney pots and bespoke clayware at the same site since 1919.

The products are regularly used in restoration projects and are on listed and royal buildings across the UK.

Stephen Betteridge, who has worked for the company for 50 years, said he has "loved using his skills".

Image copyright Forterra Image caption Red Bank was formerly served by a railway line, which has since gone

Image copyright Forterra Image caption The company has been building chimney pots and bespoke clay products in Measham since 1919

Red Bank has looked back through the archives from the 1930s to the present day.

The plant was formerly served by a railway line, which has since gone.

Many of the traditional methods of manufacturing have been replaced by more modern technology.

However, some centuries-old crafting methods remain to this day, used alongside the new mechanical methods.

Image copyright Forterra Image caption Some employees have worked at the plant for decades

While the methods may have changed, some members of staff have worked at the plant for as long as 50 years and some are third-generation employees.

The company's general manager Paul Barson said its products had not changed much over the 100 years.

He said: "We are confident that Red Bank will continue to produce distinctive...products for diverse and historically significant buildings across the country for many years to come."

Image copyright Rod Kirkpatrick/F Stop Press Image caption The company's products have not changed much in 100 years

