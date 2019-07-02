Image caption The victim died at Leicester Royal Infirmary after being found injured in Penrith Road

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man who had been stabbed.

The victim died in hospital after being found injured in Penrith Road, Leicester, at about 09:30 BST.

A 39-year-old man was arrested in Norfolk Street - about two-and-a-half miles away - and remains in police custody.

Police said they want to hear from anyone who may have seen suspicious activity near Penrith Road.

The age of the victim has not been released.

