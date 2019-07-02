Image caption Witnesses told police a forklift was repeatedly driven at the building

Police said it was "a miracle" no-one was hurt when thieves rammed a forklift truck into a shop while the owners and their two young children slept above.

The Post Office in St Martin's Road, Desford, Leicestershire, was badly damaged during the attempted cash machine theft at about 03:45 BST.

The group fled when disturbed by the family - a married couple and their two children, aged four and nine.

Police said they wanted to find the thieves "urgently".

Image caption The group failed to remove the cash machine

Five people are believed to have been involved in the raid, with witnesses telling police the forklift was repeatedly driven at the building.

The group left the scene in a BMW, leaving behind the forklift and a Mitsubishi pick-up truck - both thought to have been stolen.

The local council has been assessing the damage to the building.

Det Sgt Sarah Walker, from Leicestershire Police, said: "The actions of these people have singlehandedly destroyed a family's home and business, and we urgently want to find the people responsible.

"There were two small children asleep in the flat above the shop when this incident happened and it is a miracle no-one was injured."

