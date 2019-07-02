Glen Parva stabbing death: Man in his 90s found dead in house
A man in his 90s has been stabbed to death at a house in Leicester.
Police were called to a property in Greendale Road, Glen Parva, at about 16:00 BST and found the body of the man.
An elderly woman was in the property at the time but was not injured, Leicestershire Police have said.
Detectives said a man in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of murder a short time after and remains in custody.
