Image copyright Google Image caption The man was found dead at a property in Greendale Road

A man in his 90s has been stabbed to death at a house in Leicester.

Police were called to a property in Greendale Road, Glen Parva, at about 16:00 BST and found the body of the man.

An elderly woman was in the property at the time but was not injured, Leicestershire Police have said.

Detectives said a man in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of murder a short time after and remains in custody.

