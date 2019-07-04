Image copyright Nathan Ticehurst Image caption Severn Trent workers repainted only half the crossing

How many teams of workmen does it take to repaint one zebra crossing?

People were left laughing in the street when Severn Trent workers repainted only half of one after repairing a burst water pipe in Rutland.

The local council agreed to paint the other half because the water company was not required to do so "by national legislation".

Some people speculated the workers had run out of paint.

'Red tape'

Nathan Ticehurst said it gave him and lots of other people a laugh.

"I try to put myself in the position of whomever painted it or came to the conclusion that it was a job done," he said.

"Everyone was having a chuckle. It's not important in the grand scheme of things but it seems like red tape or lack of common sense got in the way."

Image copyright Rutland County Council Image caption The job was finished off by the council's highways team

Severn Trent said it fixed the burst water pipe, in Cold Overton Road, Oakham, on 24 June.

The old zebra crossing markings had faded over time, so the freshly painted markings made them look faint in comparison.

Rutland County Council repainted the rest of the zebra crossing on Thursday morning.

'National legislation'

The council explained: "As part of the reinstatement of the road, Severn Trent replaced the road markings that were affected following these repairs, which included part of the zebra crossing.

"This is all that Severn Trent are required to do by national legislation."

Severn Trent said: "In agreement with the local authority, we restored all of the road markings that were affected by the burst."

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.