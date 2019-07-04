Leicester stabbing: Man charged with murder
A man has been charged with murder following the death of a man who had been stabbed.
Sukhwinder Singh, 47, died in hospital after being found injured in Penrith Road, Leicester, at about 09:30 BST on Tuesday.
Leicestershire Police said Sunhrah Singh, 39, of Constance Road, Leicester, is due to appear at Leicester Magistrates' Court later.
He was also charged with possession of a bladed article in a public place.
