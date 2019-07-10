Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Mosque 'hit-and-run driver' caught on CCTV

Four men have been arrested over a hit-and-run near a Leicester mosque.

Mazoomy Mohamed and his 15-year-old son Aakif were struck by a car while walking along Humberstone Road at about 01:00 on 30 May.

A 23-year-old man from Leicester has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, and perverting the course of justice.

Two 24-year-olds, also from Leicester, were arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Another 23-year-old, also from Leicester, was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, while a 21-year-old woman arrested in May on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and assisting an offender remains released under investigation.

Image copyright Leicestershire Police Image caption Police are appealing for anybody who saw a blue Seat in the area to come forward

In June Mazoomy's brother Manaz made an appeal for anyone with any information to come forward.

"Help us to find the person who ruined my lovely family's life," he said in a video.

"This should not have happened and should not happen to any other human being."

Leicestershire Police is asking any witnesses who were in the area at the time and saw a blue Seat to get in touch.

