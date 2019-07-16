Image copyright Steven Matts Image caption Steven Matts said a grenade is the "holy grail" of finds for a magnet fisher

Two hand grenades have been destroyed in a controlled explosion after they were recovered by magnet fishers.

The weapons were found in the River Soar in Leicester on Sunday along with a third grenade that was inert.

Bullets, an air pistol and "enough knives to fill a wheelie bin" were also pulled from the river by people taking part in a meet-up of magnet fishing enthusiasts.

The Army said destroying the grenades was "the safest thing to do".

Steven Matts, 27, from Leicester, was involved in organising the event in which about 50 people searched the river near Leicester City's King Power Stadium.

He said the three devices were found within about 200ft (61m) of each other.

"There was excitement when the first one was found - a grenade is the holy grail of finds when magnet fishing," he said.

Image copyright Steven Matts Image caption An Army bomb disposal team was sent to the scene

The first grenade was found by John Cooper, 21, who had travelled to the city from Raunds, Northamptonshire.

He said: "I wasn't scared at all, just happy I found it - my face was lit up like a Christmas tree."

He admitted at the time, adrenaline took over. "After it was taken away, you realise what could have happened," he said.

Image copyright Steven Matts Image caption About 50 people were attracted to the magnet fishing event in the River Soar

After discovering the weapons, the magnet fishers called Leicestershire Police. An Army bomb disposal team was then sent to the scene.

The two that contained explosives were destroyed in a controlled explosion in nearby fields.

The one that was inert was "recovered for safe disposal".

An Army spokesman said: "Destroying the hand grenades was the safest thing to do in the circumstances, as old ammunition can be quite unstable."

Grenades have previously been found at a nearby canal in the county.

The Canal and Rivers Trust has previously called the growing pastime - which involves people using magnets tied to ropes to "fish" for metal in water - "dangerous" and urged people to stop.

Last year, two men drowned while magnet fishing in Huddersfield after being pulled into the water.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.