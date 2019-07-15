Image copyright Derbyshire Police Image caption Jason Lawrance said he had consensual sex with all the women he met on the dating site

A serial rapist serving a life sentence for attacking seven women he met on internet dating sites is back on trial after six more alleged victims came forward.

Jason Lawrance was jailed in 2016 for raping and assaulting women he met on Match.com and Dating Direct.

He faces charges relating to six more women at Nottingham Crown Court.

The 54-year-old denies seven counts of rape, one of sexual assault, and a charge of assault by penetration.

Clive Stockwell QC, prosecuting, said the women - now in their late 40s and early 50s - "lacked confidence" to report the attacks to police at the time, but they came forward after his last conviction.

'I'm still fertile'

He said the women were "exploited to satisfy a selfish sexual need", adding that one of them was impregnated by Lawrance, who had lied about having a vasectomy.

The next day he messaged to say: "I have a confession. I'm still fertile. Sorry", the court heard.

Mr Stockwell told jurors it was "clear evidence that Jason Lawrance knew that he had blatantly lied to and deceived [the victim]."

He added: "His deception robbed her of her freedom of choice.

"Her consent was obtained by a deception. That, we submit, is not true consent."

Lawrance, formerly of Arundel Close, Liphook, Hampshire, befriended women online, gained their trust and took them on dates, jurors were told.

The court heard he attacked one woman in her Northamptonshire home before "calmly" going upstairs to have a shower.

Mr Stockwell said another woman had a belt wrapped around her neck in an area called Bluebell Wood in Dingley Dell, Market Harborough.

The trial continues.

