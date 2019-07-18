Image copyright British Transport Police Image caption The car was written off after being hit by the train

A drink-driver who was pulled from his car minutes before it was hit by a train has been sentenced.

Thomas Dixon crashed his car on a railway crossing in Kirby Bellars - between Melton Mowbray and Leicester - at 03:30 GMT on 4 May.

A court heard the crash delayed 69 trains and caused costs of more than £26,000 to railway companies.

Dixon was given an eight-month sentence, suspended for 18 months, at Leicester Crown Court.

The court was told Dixon was driving his Ford Fiesta erratically through Brooksby in Leicestershire, weaving into the middle of the road as he drove back from a night out.

A witness saw Dixon's driving and called the police.

Concerned for the safety of Dixon and others, he then followed Dixon's car.

Prosecuting, Katrina Wilson said: "By the time he'd arrived, the defendant had crashed into a bollard at the railway crossing.

"Police arrived soon after and arrested Dixon."

The court heard a couple of minutes after police removed Dixon from the car, a freight train approaching 70mph hit the hatchback, damaging the front end.

Defending, Imogen Cox said: "He [Dixon] made the worst decision of his life.

"The insurance company won't pay as he was in drink so at some point he will get a bill for £26,000."

The 28-year-old, of Chetwynd Drive, Melton Mowbray, previously admitted drink-driving, obstructing a railway and dangerous driving on 20 June.

He was also banned from driving for two years and ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.