A suspect so impressed by the police's "tenacity" to find him asked an officer to pose for a selfie during his arrest, captioning it "They finally got me".

South Leicester Police said the suspect - who has not been identified in the photo - was "actually smiling" with the obliging Sgt Joe Gunduz.

The 30-year-old had been wanted since April and was arrested on Sunday.

He was held on suspicion of three counts of criminal damage and two breaches of a restraining order.

Leicestershire Police said one of the incidents of criminal damage was reported to police on 14 April. The other four are alleged to have taken place on 26 April.

"Following his arrest, the man has been released with no further action for two of the reports of criminal damage and one of the breeches of a restraining order," a Leicestershire Police spokeswoman said.

"He has been bailed for the other two offences."

