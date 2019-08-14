Image copyright Max Glover Image caption Mr Glover said he "liked a challenge"

A man has completed a charity challenge to pull a BMW car a marathon distance of 26.2 miles (42km).

Max Glover, 32, completed the feat at Bruntingthorpe Proving Ground in Leicestershire in 21.58 hours.

The former Royal Marines commando raised nearly £2,000 for the Harefield Hospital Charity Transplant Appeal.

Mr Glover, from Cardiff, said he was inspired to embark on the challenge after a good friend received a double lung transplant at the hospital.

He enlisted friends to steer the 1.7 tonne BMW 5 series as he pulled it along the vehicle testing track in Lutterworth on 3 August.

Image caption Mr Glover said the track was steeper than he expected

He said: "I thought I may as well use my passion for doing challenges to do some good and raise a bit of money.

"It started hurting quite a bit towards the end but I just put one foot in front of the other and it was no problem.

"It took longer than I'd hoped as the track was steeper than expected."

Mr Glover said he was now considering more epic challenges for the future.

