Image copyright Loros Image caption Loros hospice said there had been "confusion" surrounding council rules about home-baked cakes

A ban on the Women's Institute (WI) baking cakes for a hospice over health and safety rules has been overturned.

Loros hospice, in Leicestershire, stopped accepting home-baked cakes in May because council rules said food had to come from a registered kitchen.

John Knight, from the charity which cares for terminally ill people, said there had been "confusion" over minor details but it was now resolved.

The WI said it was "delighted" to be able to bake for Loros again.

Image copyright Science Photo Library Image caption Janet Kirk, from Leicestershire and Rutland WI, said Loros had "a special place" in their lives

Leicester City Council denied there had been a ban on the WI providing cakes to Loros but said anyone preparing food for the public on a regular basis had to register with the authority.

At first it was believed the cakes were coming from one or two bakers regularly, which would mean their kitchens would need recording.

However, Loros said after discussions with the WI it turned out lots of its members baked for the charity and not as frequently as thought, therefore forgoing the need for a hygiene certificate.

Mr Knight said: "There was some confusion as to the minor details surrounding the WI regularly baking for us but thankfully, after investigation the initial decision was overturned."

Janet Kirk, chairwoman of Leicestershire and Rutland WI, said: "Our members are delighted to resume baking for Loros, a special place in so many of our members' lives."

Following the decision, the hospice has launched a campaign encouraging people to raise money for the charity by baking.

Leicestershire and Rutland WI said it would be taking part in the Care for Cake? fundraiser, which is part of Hospice Care Week from 7 to 13 October.

