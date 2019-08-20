Image copyright Leicestershire Polcie Image caption Paul Radcliffe died after being struck by a Mercedes in Oadby

A police pursuit prior to a crash which killed an 18-year-old student was "carried out appropriately", investigators have found.

Paul Radcliffe was hit by a Mercedes in Oadby, Leicestershire, just after midnight on 19 January.

Jagdip Dhesi was trying to escape Leicestershire Police officers when his car struck the student.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said the chase was "in accordance with force policies".

The force said they were following Dhesi, of Tennis Court Drive, Leicester, after they spotted him overtaking two cars at high speed.

He sped away from them and overtook another police car before hitting Mr Radcliffe, who was walking to a bus stop with friends.

As police stopped to tend to the student, Dhesi drove off. His car was eventually found abandoned two-and-a-half miles away.

Police believe the 30-year-old was trying to escape them because he knew he was over the drink-drive limit.

Dhesi admitted causing death by dangerous driving at Leicester Crown Court and was jailed for four years and eight months.

He was also banned from driving for six years and four months.

Six-month investigation

The IOPC said it has been "thoroughly" investigating the incident for the past six months to check the police did not make any mistakes in their pursuit and published their findings on Tuesday.

Regional director Derrick Campbell said: "We carried out a thorough investigation which concluded that the pursuit was carried out appropriately by a trained officer, and in accordance with policy and procedure. All police officers and staff were treated as witnesses.

"This was a senseless and tragic death and our thoughts are with Mr Radcliffe's family and everyone else affected."

