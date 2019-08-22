Image caption Part of the New Walk promenade was cordoned off on Tuesday

A man has been charged with raping a woman on a pedestrianised street in a city centre.

The woman was attacked in New Walk, Leicester, at about 03:30 BST on Tuesday.

Part of the walkway was cordoned off by Leicestershire Police after the attack, near the junction for De Montfort Street.

Nathaniel Gray, 27, of Gaul Street, Leicester, is due to appear before city magistrates later.

