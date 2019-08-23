Image copyright Mary Hartfield Image caption Pete Huckle's guests - dressed in onesies at his request - dined with him at his hospice

A terminally ill chef created a fine dining menu for 15 of his friends for what he said was his "last supper".

Leukaemia patient Pete Huckle, 32, had wanted to go to a Michelin-starred restaurant but was too unwell, so had the seven-course meal brought to him.

His guests - in onesies at his request - dined at Leicestershire-based hospice Loros, where he has been since July.

He created the menu with his old boss and friend James Bambury, who runs The Bull in Broughton Astley.

The meal - entitled Life's Compl-EAT - started with a selection of canapés, followed by a duck liver starter, a lemon sorbet, fish and meat courses, finishing with Eton mess and a cheeseboard.

Image copyright Mary Hartfield Image caption Mr Huckle with his father Wayne, and friend and former boss James Bambury

It was served on Tuesday in the day therapy room at Loros.

"This was most likely my last supper," Mr Huckle, of Church Langton, Market Harborough, said.

"I feel like life's complete now - my journey is complete.

"I have to admit, there were times that I got a bit teary eyed. It was a genuinely beautiful evening, it was perfect."

Mr Huckle was diagnosed with leukaemia in 2014 and following a bone marrow transplant, he suffered from complications, which meant the donor cells were attacking his body tissue.

Since then, his lungs have started to fail and are only running at 20% of their capacity, meaning he needs permanent oxygen support.

Mr Huckle's friends and family have been helping him tick things off his bucket list, which also saw him go to see the Lion King on the West End on Sunday.

Image caption Mr Huckle was driven down to London by Loros to see the Lion King with friends

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.