Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to a park off Gilmorton Avenue

A man has been arrested after a teenage boy was seriously sexually assaulted at a park in Leicester.

Police were called to Gilmorton Avenue, in Glen Parva, at about 18:00 on Saturday following a report that a boy had been attacked.

A 29-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the assault and remains in police custody.

A cordon has been put in place at the park while detectives continue with their inquiries.

