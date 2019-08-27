Image copyright Leicestershire Police Image caption Wayne Smith, Heathen Hall and Swaley Price were jailed at Leicester Crown Court last week

Three men have been jailed for a series of cash machine ram-raids carried out across the East Midlands.

Wayne Smith, Heathen Hall and Swaley Price were jailed for 11 years and eight months, 11 years, and five years and 10 months respectively.

They had admitted a number of offences, conspiracy to rob, at Leicester Crown Court on 5 July 2018.

The three were arrested in last January following an attack on a cash machine in Hinckley, Leicestershire.

Leicestershire Police said the offences happened between May and October 2017, which saw a number of cash machines raided using "flatbed-style vehicles or telehandler plant equipment which were used to ram into the ATM".

The force added all the vehicles involved were often stolen prior to the attacks.

Smith, 37, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to three counts of conspiracy to commit burglary, conspiracy to rob and possession of a prohibited item in a prison. He was jailed for 11 years and eight months.

Hall, 29, of Copt Oak Road, Markfield, admitted three counts of conspiracy to commit burglary, conspiracy to rob, producing a class B drug and possession of an imitation firearm. He was jailed for 11 years.

Price, 24, of no fixed address, was jailed for five years and 10 months after admitting two counts of conspiracy to rob, conspiracy to steal and possession of an imitation firearm.

Hazel Score, an investigator with East Midlands Special Operations Unit (EMSOU), said: "While this case has taken a long time to come to court for sentencing, I hope the sentences today show that being involved in criminality is not worth it and that we will work to make sure those responsible are caught and brought to justice."

Two other people were convicted following the investigation into the ram-raids.

Derek Hall, 64, of The Pastures, Walton on Rent, pleaded guilty to concealing criminal property in February and will be sentenced on Thursday.

Rachel Hall, 32, admitted permitting a premises to be used for the production of class B drugs and was fined £500.

