Image copyright Sian Ellis/Facebook Image caption Sian Ellis died at the scene of the accident

Two people have appeared in court in connection with the death of a 15-year-old girl in a bus crash.

Sian Ellis, from Whitwick, was hit by a bus near a school on Meadow Lane Coalville, Leicestershire, in January.

Michael Parker, 62, and Paula Parker, 56, both of Baker Street, Coalville, appeared at Leicester Magistrates' Court charged with a number of motoring offences.

Both were given unconditional bail to return to the court on 26 September.

Sian was struck shortly after leaving school on 28 January and died at the scene.

Image caption Michael Parker is charged with three motoring offences

Mr Parker has been charged with carrying passengers in a manner likely to cause danger, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence, and using a vehicle without insurance.

Ms Parker is charged with causing the driving of a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence and causing the use of a motor vehicle without insurance.

