Image copyright Granger family Image caption Left to right: Shaun Dighton, Mark Johnson, and Stuart McClurg who helped save Neil's (middle) life will be given a commendation from the British Humane Society

A man who lost his eye when his head got crushed between a tree and his car at an off-roading event is returning to work five months after the accident.

A cable in Neil Granger's car snapped and he lost control while reversing up a hill at the event at Tixover Quarry, in Rutland, on 7 April.

The 49-year-old said his car shot down the hill and his head was forced out of the window, leaving it trapped.

He remained in an induced coma for a week after the crash.

Mr Granger said three people lifted him out of the car at the scene and kept him breathing until the ambulance arrived.

Image copyright Granger family Image caption Neil Granger, pictured here with his winchman Jake Chappell, had to have 18 metal plates in his face

Mr Granger, from Willingham in Cambridgeshire, said: "I don't remember anything that happened from five minutes before until the week after."

The air ambulance crew treated him at the scene and he was then taken to the Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham.

Image copyright Granger family Image caption Mr Granger said the accident would not stop him returning to off-roading

After losing one eye, Mr Granger said his vision in the remaining eye had become much stronger and he was given his driving licence back in June.

Mr Granger, who works on overhead electricity power lines, is going back to his job for the first time on Monday.

"I am ready to go back. All I am doing is looking forward," he said.

He added that the accident would not stop him returning to off-roading.

"It is part of life, accidents happen."

Mr Granger said he now wanted to raise money for the air ambulance to thank crews for helping to save him, including organising a fundraising event on 13 October.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.