Image copyright Leicestershire Police Image caption Anthony Bamford pleaded guilty to eight counts of rape and one count of indecent assault at Leicester Crown Court

A man who raped two girls multiple times and sexually assaulted another has been jailed for 23 years.

Anthony Bamford, 63, of Sheridan Street, Leicester, admitted eight counts of rape and indecent assault at Leicester Crown Court on Friday.

He must also sign the sex offenders register for life for committing the offences, which happened between 1992 and 1998.

Det Con Jamie Carr said he was "manipulative in his approach".

Inquiries following a report made to Leicestershire Police in 2017 led to the three women telling officers they had been abused by Bamford when they were children.

Mr Carr, of the force, added: "While the initial report made was that two girls had been abused, our investigation soon found there were other victims in this case.

"Each of the women were just children when they were abused by Bamford, who was manipulative in his approach and determined not to be caught."

He said the women had shown great courage in providing detailed information.

"But I also believe there may be other victims of Bamford who have not contacted police about the abuse they suffered.

"I would encourage anyone who believes they were a victim to come forward, where they will be supported by specially-trained officers," he added.

