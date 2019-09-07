Image copyright Leicestershire County Council Image caption Burton Lazars hosted the famous National Hunt Chase twice before it became a permanent fixture of the Cheltenham Festival

An exhibition showing how one county was the unexpected front-runner in the history of horse racing has opened.

The Melton Mowbray display includes exhibits from the former Burton Lazars racecourse, which closed in 1939.

Prince Henry and the future king Prince Edward were among those to ride at the course, which hosted the famous National Hunt Chase in 1864 and 1871.

The archives give a "fascinating insight" into the history of steeplechase in Leicestershire.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption King Edward VIII raced at Burton Lazars racecourse in 1923 when he was the Prince of Wales

Alison Clague, the museum curator, said Melton Mowbray used to be a "centre for fox hunting" with three weekly hunts.

"The sort of countryside we have in Leicestershire, which was good for fox hunting, was also good for steeplechase," she said.

Steeplechase became popular towards the end of the hunting season as a way to test horses with hedges, brooks and ditches.

It rose in popularity in the 1800s resulting in the setting up of several small racecourses.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The steeplechase meeting in Burton Lazars was held at the end of the hunting season and was an opportunity for those involved in the hunt to get together

Ms Clague said: "The first recorded steeplechase was in Ireland but then English steeplechase took off in the 1830s.

"The first National Hunt was held at Market Harborough - that is the race that is now held at the Cheltenham Festival."

Visitors to the exhibition, at Melton Carnegie Museum, will also be able to learn about the midnight steeplechase that happened in Melton Mowbray in 1890, and see an original silk jockey shirt.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Burton Lazars racecourse closed in 1939

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.