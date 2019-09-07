Leicester

Motorcyclist dies in M69 crash in Leicestershire

  • 7 September 2019
A motorcyclist has been killed in a crash on the M69 in Leicestershire.

Emergency services were called to the collision, which involved a car and a motorbike, at 09:26 BST.

The rider was pronounced dead at the scene, and the M69 northbound between junction 2 and junction 21 of the M1 was closed for six hours.

Police have advised motorists to seek an alternative route and have appealed for dashcam footage.

