Motorcyclist dies in M69 crash in Leicestershire
- 7 September 2019
A motorcyclist has been killed in a crash on the M69 in Leicestershire.
Emergency services were called to the collision, which involved a car and a motorbike, at 09:26 BST.
The rider was pronounced dead at the scene, and the M69 northbound between junction 2 and junction 21 of the M1 was closed for six hours.
Police have advised motorists to seek an alternative route and have appealed for dashcam footage.