Image copyright Leicester Media Online Image caption The roof of the pub collapsed following the fire

A fire that caused a pub roof to collapse was started by an electrical fault, a fire service has said.

About 30 firefighters worked through the night after the blaze broke out at The Roebuck on Rockingham Road, Market Harborough, at 22:49 BST on Friday.

Customers and staff got out of the building safely.

Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service investigators concluded the fire was "accidental and was caused by an electrical fault".

Image copyright Leicester Media Online Image caption About 30 firefighters worked through the night to bring the blaze under control

