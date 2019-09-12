Image copyright Lisa Parratt Image caption Lisa Parratt, who has been bullied about her weight for years, decided to "stand up for bigger women"

A woman told she was "too big" to join a personal trainer's bootcamp has been inundated with messages of support.

Gary Randall, who calls himself Buffmaster, told Lisa Parratt, 33, she was "way to [sic] heavy" and he would only help her if she lost five stone first.

Ms Parratt, from Leicestershire, who weighs 25 stone, said she was so upset that she started crying and collapsed.

Mr Randall has not responded to requests for comment.

Screenshots of messages uploaded to Facebook have attracted more than 1,500 comments, including offers of help from other personal trainers, since they were posted on Sunday.

Ms Parratt and a friend launched a group chat with Mr Randall to enquire about his services.

A reply to Ms Parratt from his account a few days later said he had seen her in the gym and would not be able to help her.

Image copyright Lisa Parratt Image caption The personal trainer, who calls himself "Buffmaster", said she was "to [sic] big for my bootcamp"

"Even though my friend is fairly close it was embarrassing," she said.

"I was gutted. I collapsed basically. My mum was with me and she put her arms around me and I collapsed into her arms crying."

Image copyright Lisa Parratt Image caption Lisa Parratt currently weighs 25 stone, after losing two and a half stone through going to the gym and changing her diet

Can someone be 'too big' for bootcamp?

Image copyright Diren Kartal

Personal trainer Diren Kartal, who has more than 96,000 followers on Instagram, saw the post and Facetimed Ms Parratt offering to help.

"I just want her to do well and shove it in his face after because I actually felt for her," he said.

Mr Kartal said it is not possible to be too big for bootcamp.

"Even if someone was huge it doesn't matter," he said.

"If someone like that came to my bootcamp I would modify the exercises to ensure she feels comfortable and confident to actually push through and get better results and to ensure she's in a healthy and good mental state.

"Because for someone like that to go to a personal trainer, even a bootcamp where there are loads of people, it takes so much courage.

"If they come to a bootcamp they should not be rejected like that."

After reading all of the comments she said she was "so grateful of everybody's support".

Ms Parratt said she hopes to to raise awareness about the damage such comments can do.

"I've been bullied since I was 15 or 16 and started putting on weight and getting a bit chunky," said Ms Parratt.

"I still suffer it now. People seem to think they can make comments whenever they want to and I don't think it's right, and I'm going to start and stand up for bigger women."

