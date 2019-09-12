Image caption A police cordon remains in place and bomb disposal experts are in attendance

A man has been arrested on suspicion of making or possessing explosives under suspicious circumstances.

Three homes were evacuated, and a cordon remains in place in Vicarage Close, Newbold Coleorton, Leicestershire.

Bomb disposal experts, paramedics, police and the fire service all attended.

Police said the arrest was not being treated as a terrorist incident, and the suspect, 29, remains in custody.

East Midlands Ambulance Service said it deployed its Hazard Area Response Team to assist police at 14:06 BST.

BBC reporter Stuart Woodman, who is at the scene, said: "Half the village are out on the street and wondering what on earth is happening. They are surprised and shocked.

"Some of the residents were told to go back into their homes and told to shut their curtains and go to the backs of their houses."

Image caption The ambulance service deployed its Hazard Area Response Team

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.