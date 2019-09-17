Image caption Lord Janner is alleged to have abused victims between the 1950s and 1980s

Lord Janner's son is considering legal action to shut down an inquiry into child sexual abuse allegations against his father.

Daniel Janner QC says claims about his father are "complete rubbish" and is contemplating a judicial review.

In response, the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse (IICSA) said it was examining "institutional responses" to allegations involving Lord Janner.

It will not examine whether or not he was guilty.

Mr Janner QC, a barrister, said his father died an innocent man and this part of the inquiry was "run on a presumption of guilt rather than innocence".

"IICSA has a whole strand devoted to a man who was never convicted in his life," he said.

"He's dead so he cannot answer back, so he can't fight these allegations.

"IICSA does a lot of important work and there are a lot of genuine victims, and what this strand does is undermine the important work of IICSA."

The inquiry is holding its third preliminary hearing on Tuesday.

Image caption Daniel Janner QC said the sexual abuse allegations against his father are "complete rubbish"

Lord Janner, who was a Labour MP for Leicester West, was ruled unfit to stand trial over allegations of child sexual abuse on 7 December 2015. This was because the 87-year-old had "advanced and disabling dementia" that was irreversible.

The peer died less than two weeks later.

Six of his accusers began the process of suing his estate for damages, but this civil case was discontinued in May 2017.

Speaking at the time, their lawyer said they had received "categorical assurances" their claims would be heard as part of the wider inquiry.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Carl Beech, one of Lord Janner's accusers, has since been jailed for making false allegations

A spokesperson for IICSA said: "Next Tuesday, 24 September, the inquiry will hold its third preliminary hearing in the investigation into institutional responses to allegations of child sexual abuse involving the late Lord Janner of Braunstone QC.

"This investigation's purpose, along with the inquiry's 13 other investigations, is to examine any institutional failings to protect children from sexual abuse."

One accuser, Carl Beech, who made false allegations of murder and child abuse against Lord Janner and other public figures, has since been jailed for 18 years.

Mr Janner has founded a pressure group called Falsely Accused Individuals for Reform (Fair), together with singer Cliff Richard, broadcaster Paul Gambaccini and former MP Harvey Proctor.

He wants people who are accused of sexual offences to be anonymous until they are charged. People who claim they have been victims of sexual offences already have anonymity for life.

