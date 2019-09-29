Image copyright David Johnson Image caption Barbara Johnson completed the Parkrun course wearing her ceremonial chain of office

A local councillor has completed her 5km charity run after accidently cutting short her first attempt.

Barbara Johnson received a lot of "banter" from spectators as she made her way around the course in Market Harborough, Leicestershire, on Saturday.

Her husband was there to make sure she did not repeat the mistake she made earlier this month.

The publicity of her mishap boosted the amount of money she raised to £850.

Mrs Johnson, who is the chairwoman of Harborough District Council, completed the Parkrun event in 43 minutes.

She said: "I was satisfied with that because I was wearing my ceremonial chain."

Image copyright Barbara Johnson Image caption During her first 5km attempt Mrs Johnson accidently took a shortcut

Her first attempt at the charity run on 14 September took her just 30 minutes, but when she crossed the finish line she discovered she had accidently taken a shortcut on the third lap.

When Mrs Johnson decided to have another go she received and additional £150 in sponsorship.

The money will go to a local autism support charity called Spectrum.

