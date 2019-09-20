Image copyright Google Image caption Thomas Hopkins admitted driving his van while intoxicated

A man has been disqualified after admitting drinking and driving following a mass street brawl.

Thomas Hopkins, 26, of Hollins Road, Leicester, was given a £110 fine and a 12-month driving ban on Thursday.

The offence took place following a fight involving about 20 people in Webster Road, Braunstone, on 30 August.

The National Police Air Service was called to help trace a van and a vehicle was stopped in nearby Hollins Road.

Police say they are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the fight, which resulted in a 13-year-old boy being injured in a road accident.

He has now been discharged from hospital.

Two boys aged 14 and 17 were also arrested on suspicion of affray and released under investigation.

Police say they believe the fight arose "as a result of an argument between residents of the estate".

