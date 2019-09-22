Image copyright Leicester Media Online Image caption Police ser up a cordon on Saturday at the murder scene

Police have launched a murder investigation after a man was fatally stabbed in Leicester.

Leicestershire Police were called to Taylor Road and Kashmir Road at about 15:00 BST on Saturday.

They found the stabbed man in a "serious condition" and he was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police confirmed on Sunday that the man had died. They have appealed for witnesses to come forwards.

