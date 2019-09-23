Image copyright Leicestershire Police Image caption Mohammed Jibreel died from a stab wound

A man stabbed to death in what police said was a "horrific attack" has been identified.

Mohammed Jibreel, 21, died in hospital after being found injured on Saturday afternoon in the Taylor Road and Kashmir Road area of Leicester.

Post-mortem tests revealed he died of a stab wound.

The death is being treated as murder. Det Ch Insp Tony Yarwood said the force was determined to find those responsible.

"I also make a direct appeal to the person or persons responsible for this attack, we will identify you and we will find you," he said.

"Those who are protecting the people responsible are doing themselves no favours, do the right thing and come forward."

Image copyright Leicester Media Online Image caption Police set up a cordon on Saturday at the murder scene

