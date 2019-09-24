Image copyright PA Media Image caption Lord Janner, who was a Leicester MP, died in 2015

An investigation into institutional failings around sex abuse claims against the late Lord Janner could be delayed again, an inquiry has heard.

The Independent Inquiry Into Child Sexual Abuse (IICSA) is due to hear allegations against the former MP.

However, possible criminal proceedings against a former staff member of Leicestershire Police, connected to the case, could delay the hearing.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) is due to review the file.

At a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, the inquiry was told the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) had passed a file concerning one individual to the CPS earlier in September.

'Criminal' file

Counsel to the inquiry, Brian Altman QC, said: "The IOPC has recently concluded its investigation, known as Operation Nori, into allegations of police misconduct connected to historic investigations by Leicestershire Police into allegations of child sexual abuse made against the late Lord Janner of Braunstone QC.

"As a result of that investigation, the IOPC has referred a file to the CPS for consideration of criminal charges."

The identity of the individual concerned in the file was not given.

The IICSA is conducting an "investigation phase" into the institutional response to child sex claims against Lord Janner, with public hearings scheduled for February 2020.

Mr Altman said those dates should be scrapped because the CPS was still to make a decision on whether to launch a new prosecution.

Image caption Lord Janner is alleged to have abused victims between the 1950s and 1980s

Lord Janner, a barrister and MP in Leicester, was the subject of child sex abuse allegations dating back to 1955.

He was ruled unfit to stand trial on 7 December 2015. This was because he had "advanced and disabling dementia" that was irreversible.

The peer died less than two weeks later, aged 87.

Six of his accusers began the process of suing his estate for damages, but this civil case was discontinued in May 2017 after the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) had decided it was not in the public interest to prosecute him.

The family of the former Labour peer have always maintained his innocence.

Lord Janner's son, Daniel Janner QC, said claims about his father are "complete rubbish", and he is contemplating a judicial review to get the inquiry shut down.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.