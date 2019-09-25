Leicester

Leicester stabbing: Man arrested over fatal attack

  • 25 September 2019
Mohammed Jibreel Image copyright Leicestershire Police
Image caption Mohammed Jibreel died from a stab wound

A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was stabbed to death.

Mohammed Jibreel, 21, died in hospital on Sunday after being found injured on Saturday afternoon in the Taylor Road and Kashmir Road area of Leicester, police said.

Post-mortem tests revealed he died of a stab wound.

A 19-year-old man from Leicester is in police custody and is being questioned by detectives.

Mr Jibreel's family described him as "an energetic man" and a person who "was loved by everyone".

They said in a statement: "Nothing can bring Mohammed back but we can bring those responsible for this to justice."

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites