Image copyright Leicestershire Police Image caption Mohammed Jibreel died from a stab wound

A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was stabbed to death.

Mohammed Jibreel, 21, died in hospital on Sunday after being found injured on Saturday afternoon in the Taylor Road and Kashmir Road area of Leicester, police said.

Post-mortem tests revealed he died of a stab wound.

A 19-year-old man from Leicester is in police custody and is being questioned by detectives.

Mr Jibreel's family described him as "an energetic man" and a person who "was loved by everyone".

They said in a statement: "Nothing can bring Mohammed back but we can bring those responsible for this to justice."

