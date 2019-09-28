Image copyright Leicestershire Police Image caption Mohammed Jibreel died from a stab wound

A man has been charged with murder following the death of a 21-year-old who was stabbed last weekend.

Mohammed Jibreel was found injured in the St Matthew area of Leicester last Saturday and later died in hospital.

Ali Mohamed, 19, of Pembroke Street, Leicester, has been charged with murder and is due to appear at Leicester Magistrates' Court.

A 17-year-old boy, arrested on suspicion of murder, has been released under investigation.

A 19-year-old man arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender remains in police custody.

