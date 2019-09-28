Image copyright Google Image caption Two people died in the crash on Soar Valley Way in November 2018

A man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving after a crash left two people dead.

Kye Cunningham, 30, and Laura Cramp, 25, died when a BMW X5 hit the central reservation on Soar Valley Way in Leicester in November 2018.

Two other people were also treated in hospital for serious injuries.

Ryan Moran, 26, of Middleton Street, Leicester, is due to appear at Leicester Magistrates' Court on 25 October.

He has also been charged with causing death by driving while uninsured and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.