Image copyright Leicestershire Police Image caption Mohammed Jibreel died from a stab wound inflicted on Saturday 21 September

A man has appeared in court in connection with the death of a 21-year-old in Leicester.

Mohammed Jibreel was stabbed in the St Matthews area of the city on 21 September.

Ali Mohamed, appeared at Leicester Crown Court after being charged with the murder, and the 19-year-old is next due to appear on 11 November.

Leicestershire Police said they arrested an 18-year-old man on suspicion of murder on Monday.

A force spokesman said a 17-year-old man from Leicester arrested on suspicion of murder has been released under investigation, while a 19-year-old man arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released on bail.

A 48-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman, both from Leicester, who were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender have also been released on bail.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.