Image copyright Derbyshire Police Image caption Jason Lawrance was told his minimum term would increase from 12-and-a-half years to 15

A serial rapist who targeted women through online dating will serve an extra two and a half years in prison for offences against five more victims.

Jason Lawrance, 54, raped women he had met through Match.com and Dating Direct between 2009 and 2014.

He was originally given a life sentence in 2016 for attacking seven women.

Publicity about the case caused more women to come forward, and he was then convicted of seven further offences.

At Nottingham Crown Court, Lawrance was told his minimum term would increase from 12 and a half years to 15.

The further seven convictions include two charges of rape for falsely telling a woman he had undergone a vasectomy.

However, his legal team is appealing against these two convictions.

The judge, Mr Justice Jeremy Baker, said the offences formed part of a "campaign of rape".

"Each of the women you raped or otherwise sexually abused were also mature, intelligent individuals who were looking for companionship and intimacy, whilst the only thing that you were looking for was sexual gratification," he said.

Image caption Lawrance drove one of his victims to Bradgate Park in Leicestershire

In mitigation, David Emanuel QC said while Lawrance still denied the offences, he recognised his behaviour towards women in general at the time of the offences was "disgraceful".

"These proceedings have made him realise that the way he was behaving, his addiction to the dating site and meeting women, was not acceptable," said Mr Emanuel.

During his second trial, Lawrance was accused of nine charges for allegedly attacking six more women. However, the jury cleared him of two of the charges.

One of the victims said she did not report the rape at the time because she felt "stupid".

"I felt really ashamed," she told police. "I felt stupid I had let a stranger in my house."

