Image copyright Leicestershire Police Image caption Mohammed Jibreel died from a stab wound

A second man has been charged with murder over the stabbing of a man in Leicester.

Mohammed Jibreel, 21, was found injured in the St Matthews area on 21 September and died in hospital.

An 18-year-old from Leicester has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Leicester Magistrates' Court later.

Ali Mohamed, 19, of Pembroke Street, Leicester, was previously charged with the murder of Mr Jibreel.

Mr Mohamed was remanded in custody and is next due to appear at Leicester Crown Court on 11 November.

Three boys, two aged 16 and one aged 15, all from Leicester, who were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder, remain in police custody.

