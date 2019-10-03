Image copyright Leicestershire Police Image caption Mohammed Jibreel died from a stab wound

Three teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder following the fatal stabbing of a man.

Mohammed Jibreel, 21, was found injured in the St Matthews area of Leicester on 21 September and later died in hospital.

Leicestershire Police said three boys from the city, two aged 16 and one aged 15, were being held in custody.

Six more people have been arrested or charged in connection with Mr Jibreel's death.

Ali Mohamed, 19, of Pembroke Street, Leicester, has been charged with Mr Jibreel's murder and remanded in custody.

An 18-year-old man, from Leicester, was arrested on Monday on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

Image copyright Leicester Media Online Image caption Nine people have been arrested or charged over Mr Jibreel's death

A 17-year-old boy from Leicester, previously arrested on suspicion of murder, has been released under investigation.

A 19-year-old man, a 48-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman, who were previously arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, have been released on police bail.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.