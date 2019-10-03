Image copyright Leicester Marathon Image caption Organisers said they had looked into ways of re-routing the race before cancelling it

The Leicester Marathon has been cancelled after heavy flooding across the county, race organisers have confirmed.

The event, which was first held in 1979, was due to take place this Sunday.

However, after flooding that residents described as "the worst in the county for years", many roads on the route have become "completely impassable".

This year's race cannot be postponed, organisers said.

Heavy flooding has affected large parts of the UK, with more rain forecast for later this week.

Much of the planned route, such as this section of road in Thrussington, has been affected by flooding

Race director Andrew Ward said with the number of road closures, and after discussion with residents and local councils, trying to hold this year's event on another day "is not feasible".

"The safety of our runners is paramount, and we have been unable to find a route that meets an acceptable standard," he said.

"We have explored numerous options for re-routes in conjunction with local authorities, [but] flooding has occurred to such an extent that it is impossible to remove so much water from the route."

Residents in Leicestershire say they have been hit by the worst flooding in years

The half marathon and other associated events have also been cancelled.

All the events were expected to attract about 4,000 runners.

Mr Ward said all entrants' fees would be refunded, but asked people to consider donating their fees to the LOROS hospice, which is the not-for-profit race's designated charity.

"If runners choose not to claim their refund, 100% of their entry fee will be donated to LOROS hospice on their behalf."

Matt Marsh, from Queniborough in Leicestershire, said he would be donating his fee to LOROS, and hopes to organise a run with other entrants who will be making their way to Leicester.

"When I went to look yesterday, the route in Thrussington was shin deep in water and I was told to stay well away from Ratcliffe on the Wreake because it's knee deep there," the 32-year-old said.

"It is gutting [to have the race cancelled] but when you think about all the people whose houses have been flooded it puts it into perspective."

