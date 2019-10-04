Image copyright Leicestershire Police Image caption Mohammed Jibreel died from a stab wound after he was found injured in the St Matthews area of Leicester

Three teenagers arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder have been released on police bail.

The boys - two aged 16 and one aged 15 - were arrested on Thursday morning in connection with the death of Mohammed Jibreel in Leicester.

The 21-year-old was found injured in the St Matthews area of the city on 21 September and later died in hospital from a stab wound.

Two people have already been charged with his murder.

Ali Mohamed, 19, of Pembroke Street, Leicester, and Abdullahi Botan, 18, of Rainworth Road, Leicester, have both been charged with the offence and remanded in custody.

A 17-year-old boy, previously arrested on suspicion of murder, has been released while inquiries continue.

A 19-year-old man, a 48-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender have been released on bail.

