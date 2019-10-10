Image copyright Leicestershire Police Image caption Suvekshya Burathoki, 32, was known as Fatima

A woman who died after being found injured at a house suffered multiple stab wounds, police have said.

Suvekshya Burathoki, 32, known as Fatima, was discovered in Bartholomew Street, Highfields, Leicester, after 08:30 BST on Tuesday.

Leicestershire Police said a post-mortem examination found Ms Burathoki, from Nepal, had multiple stab wounds.

The force added no arrests have been made yet and are appealing for witnesses.

Neighbours told the BBC Ms Burathoki had three young children and was "the most amazing person".

Det Insp Mark Sinski, who is leading the murder inquiry, said: "Fatima was subjected to a horrific attack in her own home.

"The person who violently attacked her then left the address.

"I would like to reassure people living in Bartholomew Street - and the surrounding area - that I believe this was an isolated incident."

