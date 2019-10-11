Image copyright Leicestershire Police Image caption Suvekshya Burathoki, 32, had three young children, said neighbours

A man has been charged with murder after a woman was found dead in her home in Leicester.

Suvekshya Burathoki, 32, known as Fatima, died in Bartholomew Street, Highfields, after 08:30 BST on Tuesday.

Leicestershire Police said a post-mortem examination found Ms Burathoki, from Nepal, had multiple stab wounds.

Hafiz Sharifi, 29, of no fixed address, has been charged with her murder. He will appear before magistrates on Saturday.

A 30-year-old man and 33-year-old woman, who were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, have been released under investigation.

Police said all three were arrested at an address in Coventry on Thursday.

Neighbours told the BBC Ms Burathoki had three young children and was "the most amazing person".

