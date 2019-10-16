Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called at 14:15 on Wednesday after reports of a man being stabbed in a shop in Blaby

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after a man was stabbed at a shop.

Police were called to the scene in Grove Road, Blaby, Leicestershire, at 14:15 BST after the suspect "left the scene on foot".

The teenager was arrested in Aylestone Road at 18:30 BST, and Leicestershire Police has said inquiries are ongoing.

The victim was taken to University Hospital in Coventry, but his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

