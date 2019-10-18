Image copyright NEMM.co.uk Image caption A cordon is in place at the site in Melton Mowbray

Human bones have been found on a building site where retirement housing is being developed.

Construction has been suspended at the site in Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire, following the discovery at about 15:30 BST on Thursday.

Details on how old the bones are and how long they have been there have not yet been released.

Developer McCarthy & Stone said it is co-operating with the police while the investigation is ongoing.

A cordon is in place on Scalford Road.

