Image caption Police said reports suggested there were more than 700 ravers

Police are breaking up an illegal rave after more than 700 revellers descended on a village.

They were called shortly after midnight to Whissendine - population 1,300 - in the county of Rutland.

Residents complained the loud music and fireworks kept them awake and frightened pets and other animals.

Police said they were now stopping anyone entering and were helping to move the ravers on.

People were still partying at 13:00 GMT, more than 12 hours after police were first called, but a spokeswoman said they expect the site to be cleared by the end of the day.

One resident said: "We seem to have been missing details for the all-night rave from our village event calendar."

Another said: "Who needs "raves" when you have the booming cultural nightlife capital of Rutland - Oakham, just down the road?"

Image copyright Google Image caption The village is better known for its functioning 200-year-old windmill than its rave scene

But some questioned why it has not been dealt with quicker.

Beki Griffin, who moved there three weeks ago,said: "Normally you can hear the leaves falling off the trees it's so quiet. It woke us up at 02:00 and hasn't stopped since.

"Now our car park is full of cars with people passed out in them and there's sick and beer bottles all over the road. We called the police but nothing has happened."

A police spokeswoman said the delay was because there are a "significant number of people" so officers have to manage it "in the safest way possible".

"We are doing what we can," she said.

There have been no arrests.

