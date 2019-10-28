Image copyright Leicestershire Police Image caption Annette Booth, 57, was hit by a Mercedes CLK while she was waiting at a bus stop in Leicester

A man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving after a woman was hit by a car at a bus stop.

Annette Booth was stood on Woodgate, Leicester, when the car hit her on the evening of Saturday 29 September, 2018.

The 57-year-old was pronounced dead in hospital in Nottingham.

Edgar Grisulis, 27, of Saxby Street, Leicester, who has also been charged with dangerous driving, is due to appear before magistrates in the city on Friday 1 November, police said.

