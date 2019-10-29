Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha watched Leicester City play Southampton from Thailand

The son of the late Leicester City chairman has thanked fans for their "love and support" following the first anniversary of his father's death.

Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha and four others were killed in a helicopter crash outside the King Power Stadium in Leicester on 27 October 2018.

One year on, a memorial garden dedicated to those who died opened on the site of the crash.

Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha said the fans' support "means so much".

Writing on the Leicester City club website, Mr Aiyawatt, who succeeded his father a chairman, said: "I want to say thank you to the Leicester City family - our supporters and our community - for your love and support this weekend.

"It means so much to me and to my family."

He added the club's record 9-0 away win at Southampton, two days before the anniversary, was "perfect".

"I watched the game at Southampton from Thailand at 2am and it was perfect," he said.

"Not just the win and not just the score, but the whole night. Before, during and after the game, our fans were singing. Our fans behind the goal and our players on the pitch - we kept going, we did not stop.

"I was watching with so much pride in my heart."

Image caption Tributes have been sealed into this well, which is believed to have been built on the spot where Mr Vichai died

Mr Aiyawatt, known as Top, said he received photographs and videos from the memorial garden which was opened on Sunday.

"It is a garden my father would have loved and I am looking forward to seeing it when I come for the Arsenal match next month," he added.

Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image caption Fans have been paying their respects at the memorial garden

