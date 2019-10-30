Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The fight broke out outside Leicester City's King Power Stadium

Four men have received suspended prison sentences for their involvement in a brawl on the night of the Leicester City helicopter crash.

The violence began outside the King Power Stadium on 27 October 2018 an hour before the crash that killed the club chairman and four others on board.

The men, who were charged with affray, were given nine-month sentences, suspended for two years.

They also received a football banning order for three years.

The fight happened after the Premier League match against West Ham.

No-one reported any injuries but police called the disorder "unacceptable" as there were families and young children leaving the stadium at the time.

Joe Braden, 19, of St Peter's Street, South Croydon, George Mason, 27, of Pakenham Road, Waterlooville, Hampshire, Trevor Marks, 40, of Savoy Wood, Harlow, Essex, and Darren Little, 36, of Station Road, Ratby, Leicester were sentenced at Leicester Crown Court on Wednesday.

