Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Sir Alan Duncan spearheaded William Hague's campaign for the Conservative leadership in 1997

Sir Alan Duncan has announced he will not be standing in the upcoming general election after 27 years as an MP.

The 62-year-old Conservative member for Rutland and Melton said it was the right time to move on to "more fulfilling things".

During his career he has held seven shadow cabinet positions and spent seven years as a minister of state.

He also listed being the first openly gay Conservative MP among many highlights of his time in Parliament.

Sir Alan was first elected in 1992 after working as an oil trader in Singapore.

He went on to be re-elected in six further general elections.

In 1997 he spearheaded William Hague's successful campaign for the Conservative leadership.

Between 2001 and 2010 he held positions including Shadow Secretary of State for Trade and Industry and Shadow Minister for Justice.

Until three months ago he was the Minister of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption While in Parliament Sir Alan has seen the rise of "deeply abusive" social media

Sir Alan said the job had become "far less dignified" and was now "courser and ruder".

Speaking about his upcoming departure, he said: "Since I came in 30 years ago you've seen the rise of 24-hour news and social media.

"I think because of 24-hour news we see a lot of government by press release rather than by deeply researched decisions and polices.

"I think it has become a less pleasant and less effective process."

